Steady does it!

THE Valencian Community has the best accumulated Covid incidence rate in Spain.

In January it had the worst, althogh the turnaround is due not to luck but the strict – and unpopular – measures introduced to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

And the president of the regional government Ximo Puig said he intends things to remain that way.

Speaking during a visit to the Rois de Corella health centre in Gandia with Health chief Ana Barcelo, Puig declined to predict the Covid situation this summer.

“What we want is to arrive at May 9, the day when the State of Alarm ends, in the best possible circumstances,” he said. “We want as much normality as possible.”

The right prescription, Puig added, was continuing “with maximum prudence and without encouraging false hopes.”

He also admitted that there were some anti-Covid measures the Generalitat would like to lift.

“Nevertheless restrictions are the antidote that provide us with maximum capacity for response and prevention,” ever-cautious Puig added.

The region, with Spain’s lowest accumulated incidence rate, was in a positive situation thanks to the population’s efforts and vaccinations, he stated.

“We have done well up to now and we must not lose this position,” Puig declared.

