Spanish Residents Stranded In Morocco To Be Repatriated Soon

Residents Stranded In Morocco Must Wait Until Sunday At Least To Be Repatriated



Plans are being made by the Government to repatriate around 3000 Spanish residents who have been left stranded in Morocco since flights back to Spain were suspended by the Maghreb authorities earlier this week, but it will not start until Sunday at the earliest.

An Iberia plane and two Balearia and Transmediterránea ships will be in charge of initiating the repatriation plan, with the Iberia flight A321, an Airbus with a capacity of 200 passengers, operating on Sunday, flying from Casablanca to Madrid departing at 4.40pm.

Customers with an Iberia ticket to fly from Morocco will be accepted at no additional cost, and other passengers who have tickets from another airline will get a reduced rate on a new ticket.

Also on Sunday, the Balearia ship will make the crossing from the port of Tanger Med to Algeciras in Spain, carrying some 700 passengers, and then on Tuesday 6, the Transmediterránea ship with a capacity of 750 passengers, will also set sail from Tangier.

In all cases, the main objective is to repatriate the Spanish residents who have ended up stranded due to the cancellation of their return flights that were booked with any of the airlines that travel between Spain and Morocco.

To be eligible for the repatriation process, the procedure involves signing up at one of the four Spanish consulates in Morocco, an essential requirement in order to be able to board these ships that have been chartered in negotiations between the Embassy of Spain and the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In order to book the ticket with Iberia, passengers must first contact the company’s call centre, and passengers from 6 years old need a negative proof certifying they are free of Covid in the previous 72 hours, as well as filling out the entry form before boarding, as reported by 20minutos.es.