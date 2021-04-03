Spain Extends The Border Closure With Portugal

Chris King
Border Closure With Portugal Is Extended By Spain Until April 17
Border Closure With Portugal Is Extended By Spain Until April 17. image: wikimedia

Spain Extends The Border Closure With Portugal Until April 17

Spain has announced today (Saturday 3) the extension of the land border controls with Portugal, through until April 17 – keeping the exact same limitations that are currently in force – in a bid to limit further the spread of coronavirus.

The current restrictions were due to end on April 6, but an order has been placed today in the Official State Gazette (BOE), outlining once again the restrictions on entering or leaving Spanish territory, as Spain extends the closure.

Only Spanish citizens and their spouse or partner with whom they maintain a union similar to the conjugal one registered in a public registry, as well as those ascendants and descendants who live in their care, will be able to access Spain, provided they are travelling with them at the time.

Those who reside in Spain will also be able to cross the border, although it will be necessary to provide proof of their habitual residence, and also allowed to cross are students who study in Spain, residents in other member countries of the European Union (EU) or associated with Schengen who go to their habitual residence.

People who are going to transit or remain in the territory for exclusively labour reasons can enter Spain, a category that includes cross-border workers, health workers, and transport workers, while those who document causes of force majeure, humanitarian need or motives, are also authorized.

Foreign personnel accredited as members of diplomatic missions, consular offices, and international organizations may also cross the border, as long as they are movements related to the performance of their functions, as well as participants in State trips and members of the Forces and Corps of Security and Armed Forces, as reported by moncloa.com.


