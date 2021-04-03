News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Green routes HUERCAL-OVERA has five different routes marked out along the municipality’s Via Verde footpath. They have been created with families in mind as well as sportspeople who want to exercise while discovering all the interesting features that the municipality has to offer, the town hall’s Tourism department explained.

New plant MOJACAR mayor Rosmari Cano has signed the agreement to build a new wastewater treatment plant located inside the town boundaries. The €23.9 project, which will also serve Bedar, Los Gallardos, Garrucha and Turre, will permit replacing the existing facilities which are now 25 years old and obsolete.

Lucky number THE El Pelotazo administration in Carboneras sold the winning number 70,979 which took first prize in the National Lottery drawn on Thursday last week, totalling €300,000 for every entire 10-coupon ticket. The same number was also sold in Caceres, Las Palmas, Leon and Murcia amongst other provinces.

Bad move TRANSFERRING Hospital de Poniente patients to private centres in Granada and Malaga for operations was met with criticism on several counts by medical staff as well as patients. The decision was questionable, doctors maintained, because it was based on administrative and not medical criteria.

Abuser foiled AN Almeria man received a six-month prison term and a two-year restraining order after trying to enter his ex-partner’s home by climbing the front of the building. Shouting that she was a b**ch and threatening to kill her, he was unable to enter thanks to the window grilles.

Mayor unwell VICAR’S mayor Antonio Bonilla revealed on Facebook that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Regretting that he was unable to share the “grandeur” of Holy Week with the local population, Bonilla explained that he was following the doctors’ orders but sent a “fraternal hug” to all residents.

