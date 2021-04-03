Masking the problem

THE central government’s decree that masks must be worn on the beach, even when swimming, will almost certainly be reviewed.

Every region dependent on sun-and-sand tourism questioned the move, including the Valencian Community.

Ana Barcelo, the regional government’s Health chief, announced that she will raise the issue at the next Inter-territorial meeting.

Meanwhile, Francesc Colomer who heads the Valencia region’s Tourism department, hinted discreetly that he did not back the ruling.

“We have always respected what the Health authority decides at all times,” he replied carefully when asked for an opinion.

He then when on to call for “common sense” when looking for ways to co-exist with the virus “in the best possible manner.”

Precisely because of this, Colomer added, he backed the sector’s request for Spain’s beaches to remain – as far as possible – “spaces where people can enjoy themselves without facemasks.”

