Malaga Port Announces Step Forward on Megayacht Marina

THE Port of Malaga has announced a step forward in its plans for a megayacht marina.

The president of the Malaga Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, said he hopes to have this month the municipal licence so that the works of the megayacht marina in the Malaga area can begin.

The company which won the tender to create the megayacht marina, IGY Malaga Marina, will offer 31 berths, of which two will be for vessels of 100 metres in length, as well as another two for ships of 72 metres, three of 60 metres, and eight of 50 metres.

Rubio said megayachts have arrived in Malaga in the past few months, usually for short stays. However he added that once the megayacht marina has the space these boats will come, “in a more fixed way and with stopovers for a longer time.”

He said: “They are going to come a lot and the appearance of this area and also of the city will change.”

The investment of the company in the megayacht marina is estimated at more than €10 million and will offer services and entertainment for crews, as well as 24-hour security, refuelling, catering leisure services.

The news comes after Malaga’s Pier One, which had until recently been home to smaller yachts, was cleared ready for work to start on a megayacht marina in Malaga’s port area.

The works will include building two breakwaters to prevent motion within the marina, one measuring 30 metres long and the other 50 metres long.

Once complete, the marina will be able to host yachts of between 30 and 100 metres in length, while a 745 square metre building will also be opened to serve as a reception and services building.

A luxury restaurant is also planned in a building at the end of Pier One on the Costa del Sol.