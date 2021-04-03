Guardia Civil Brings Down Hashish Gang Operating Across Europe

THE Guardia Civil has brought down a hashish gang that was operating across Europe.

Officers from the Guardia Civil brought down the gang, which had been selling large amounts of hashish.

Police have arrested 100 people and confiscated 5,040 kilos of hashish and finding the gang, which had been based in Andalucia.

According to the Guardia Civil, one branch of the organisation launched the boats down the Guadalquivir River, another sent drugs to Europe in trucks from a warehouse located in Dos Hermanas, and a third carried out refuelling from marinas located between La Linea and Manilva.

The investigation began when it became known that a gang was launching boats down the Guadalquivir River. The clan known as MONPARLET, was also launching the boats between the Sevilla towns of Isla Mayor and Puebla del Rio.

One branch of the organisation was dedicated to supplying fuel to drug boats, departing from the ports of La Atunara, Sotogrande and La Duquesa.

Another branch of the same gang transported the drugs that were brought into the peninsula to Europe, using vehicles they had hidden in the Sevilla town of Dos Hermanas.

The news comes after the Guardia Civil arrested five people accused of growing marijuana in Antequera, Alcaucin and Periana.

Police confiscated around 700 marijuana plants and €20,000 across three homes.

As reported by the Armed Institute, the operation was carried out over several months in different regions of Malaga, after discovering a group who grew marijuana to sell.

The organisation, made up of people of Spanish nationality, had several houses where they could grow hundreds of plants, which they later sold. These houses had all the infrastructure, means and adequate systems for the cultivation of the drugs, according to police.

Police also seized six vehicles, computer equipment and various documentation. Five people have been arrested for these events, accused of crimes against public health and belonging to a criminal organisation in a crackdown on drug dealing on the Costa del Sol.