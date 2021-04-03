Fully Vaccinated British Holidaymakers To Spain Could Avoid Quarantine On Their Return If It Is Added To The Uk Green List.

Fully vaccinated British holidaymakers may be allowed to avoid quarantine on their return from international holidays. Overseas holidays have been banned for many weeks due to the fear that people coming back will bring coronavirus variants home with them. This latest news provides a massive boost to Spain’s tourism industry who’s minister said this week that digital passports would be ready by June.

It is expected Boris Johnson will signal on Monday, April 5, that foreign travel will return with restrictions based on a traffic light system that rates countries as red, amber or green based on Covid infection rates, vaccination levels and the prevalence of variants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Pubs will not be forced to ask customers to show ‘coronavirus passports’ when they return to serving indoors in May, the Prime Minister will confirm on Monday. Boris Johnson will also tell the public that they won’t need one to go into restaurants or shops at a press conference tomorrow.

Hesitancy towards the vaccine across parts of mainland Europe may mean that traditionally favoured continental destinations among British holidaymakers are deemed more high-risk than the likes of the US and Israel, where vaccination rates are good.

Overseas holidays are currently banned due to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown measures, but Boris Johnson plans to make an announcement on Easter Monday about lifting restrictions in England.

The Telegraph reported those returning to the UK will be expected to have pre-departure Covid tests regardless of their vaccination status, according to plans from the Government’s global travel taskforce.

Ministers are understood to be aiming to end the current ban on non-essential travel on May 17 and replace it with the traffic light system, but final decisions will depend on a further review of the risks as Europe battles a third Covid wave and struggles with low vaccination rates.

The number of countries on the “green list” for quarantine-free travel could initially be limited to as few as 12, with just a handful in Europe – as revealed by The Telegraph earlier this week – and a wider opening of travel delayed until July or even August.

The plans, being considered by the Government’s global travel taskforce, could see fully vaccinated holidaymakers returning from “green list” countries enter the UK without any tests on arrival provided that they have negative results from a pre-departure test. The hope is that Spain will soon be added to the UK’s green list of countries, a recent setback however as seen covid rates rise of the Easter period.

Source: The Telegraph