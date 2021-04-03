Covid outbreak among postal staff in Velez-Malaga

Covid outbreak among postal staff in Velez-Malaga
Covid outbreak among postal staff in Velez-Malaga.

THE UGT union has called for the temporary closure of the Post Delivery Unit in Velez-Malaga following a possible outbreak by Covid-19, according to Cadena SER.

It’s been reported there was initial confusion, Correos has confirmed three recent positive cases in the morning shift having been notified on March 31.

The UGT has demanded the company temporarily close the office to carry out comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of the premises.

The office also wants affected post office workers to be offered diagnostic tests to confirm the initial positives, a measure they have argued can be extended to the rest of the workers who have had contact with their colleagues.

UGT has emphasised “the lack of Correos staff in the province of Malaga”, pointing out that “this endemic situation of human resources deficit has meant that the employees of the postal company have to assume a workload that day-to-day is not sustainable”.


The union has denounced that Correos delivery staff, in spite of being exposed to contagion in offices and while carrying out deliveries, have not been classified as a priority in the roll-out of the vaccination campaign.

“The company prefers to risk contagion, rather than adopting organisational measures, that could harm production”, said the union in a statement.

