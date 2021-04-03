Rapper Dmx Rushed To Hospital With Suspected Heart Attack Caused By Drugs Overdose.

Rapper DMX is in critical condition after taking a drug overdose, it has been reported. The rapper, 50, is believed to have been rushed to a New York hospital on Friday (2 April), with sources claiming the overdose triggered a heart attack. According to TMZ, the rapper has “some brain activity”, but the source described him as being in a “vegetative state”.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, is currently in hospital in White Plains hospital in a critical care unit. Information first started to circulate when famed NY rapper Eric B shared an image of himself and DMX.

“Prayers up for my brother DMX,” he wrote on Twitter, along with the hashtag #DMXhospitalized. Ja Rule, who was in rap group Murder Inc. with DMX and Jay-Z, was one of the first to send him well wishes.

Missy Elliot tweeted “prayers for DMX and his family”, while Academy Award winner Viola Davis said she was “Praying for DMX”.

Rapper DMX has reportedly struggled with drug addiction throughout his adult life – and has openly addressed the issues within his songs. In 2016 Page Six reported DMX stopped breathing and had no pulse after suffering a drug overdose in a Westchester, New York parking lot.

Luckily, a medic on hand administered Narcan, an anti-opioid used to reverse the effects of a heroin overdose, according to police. The rapper became “semiconscious” and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received treatment.

How old is DMX and what is his net worth?

It is believed that rapper DMX, who has had legal and financial problems, has a net worth of negative $1million (€1.7m). His career took off in the 1990s, but DMX has been arrested multiple times, including for tax fraud, drug possession and animal cruelty. DMX, who is now 50, filed for bankruptcy in a Manhattan court in 2013, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The rapper was sentenced to one year in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty in a federal case accusing him of dodging $1.7million (€1.98m) in taxes.