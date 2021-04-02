Two Rival Gangs In Madrid Involved In ‘Wild West Shoot Out’ In Ciudad Lineal.

Two rival gangs in the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal were involved in what police described as a ‘wild west shoot out late on Thursday, April 1.

The confrontation between two alleged rival gangs, which was recorded by several neighbours and streamed to social networks.

The event took place around 9:30 p.m., still in daylight, at the junction of the streets of Hermanos Gómez and Los Collados, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighbourhood. According to Madrid City Council Emergency Sources, they have NOT been summoned to the scene.

In the video recorded by the neighbours, and watched by various police units, a confrontation between two alleged rival gangs was observed where a young man fires up to four shots with a pistol, which he quickly hid in a parked car.

In the video, in which several young people run through the streets of the neighbourhood, up to six shots in total were heard. In a tweet, the police union JUPOL has released the video and published that it is “presumably” about “a settling of scores between gangs.”

“The gangs are a problem that must be tackled with the utmost forcefulness,” it adds in the message.

ULTIMA HORA:

Tiroteo en Ciudad Lineal sobre las 21.30 h. pic.twitter.com/BjoNmQZFZs — Alfredo Perdiguero M. 🇪🇸 (@PerdigueroSIPEp) April 1, 2021



March 19 2021. Spanish police arrest biggest cocaine gang in Madrid

A red Ferrari worth 250,000 euros and an arsenal of weapons including revolvers and a Japanese sword were seized when 12 members of the largest drugs gang in Madrid were arrested, police said on Sunday.

The gang was very violent, according to Spain’s National Police, which found three daggers and several automatic weapons during a series of raids, along with 600 kg of cocaine. Some 700,000 euros in cash was seized, along with 20 expensive cars, including the Ferrari.

A “drugs lawyer” carried out legal duties for the organisation including money laundering, police said, while gang members used code names to refer to other members of the organisation or apartments used to store the cocaine.Gang members lived in luxury properties but had no sign of legal employment.

“According to the investigators, it was the largest cocaine distribution organisation in the Spanish capital,” police said in a statement.