WATCH: Costa Blanca Podemos Headquarters Attacked

WATCH THE VIDEO: COSTA BLANCA Podemos headquarters attacked with a ‘Molotov cocktail’

Several politicians have taken to social media on Friday morning, April 2 to condemn the attack by “ultra-right” groups on the headquarters of the Podemos party in Murcia’s Cartagena. The video shows explosive materials being thrown into the building before bursting into flame.

“In this video you can see the attack by the extreme right, with explosive material, on a Podemos headquarters today,” party leader Pablo Iglesias wrote on Twitter. “The street terrorism of the ultras is not going to intimidate us. In the face of their violence and whitewashing: democracy, freedom of expression and social justice,” he added.

Several ministers, including the spokesperson for United We Can, Pablo Echenique, described the assault on the building as a “terrorist attack.”

“It is the natural consequence of normalising hate speech in parliament and in some media. In the US, far-right terrorism is very common and had the same evolution,” he wrote.

In addition to the explosive being thrown at the building, the front walls were also defaced with graffiti reading ‘sons of b***ches’ and ‘reds.’

The new Minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, echoed the sentiments of her colleagues by condemning the attack on social media.

“An attack with explosive material on the Podemos Cartagena headquarters has only one name: it is a terrorist attack. Normalizing and whitewashing fascism, hatred of the different in our country is dangerous,” she said on Twitter.

For his part, the national spokesperson of the PP and mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has condemned “all the attacks” carried out by extremist groups, including this latest one in Cartagena, but has pointed out that the purple formation “has sometimes justified” attacks against the headquarters of the PP.

