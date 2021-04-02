Vizcaya Man Arrested On Social Media Terrorism Offences

VIZCAYA Man Arrested On Charges Of Inciting Terrorism Via Social Media



The National Police have arrested a man in the town of Basauri, Vizcaya, for his alleged participation in a crime of terrorist threats, after he had been seen publishing on his social media account – which had a large number of followers – videos where he personally threatened to, and urged people to, commit extremely crude violent actions.

The arrested man, who police say is probably highly radicalized, is accused of exploiting his social network profiles to encourage terrorist and violent actions against Moroccan people and institutions in Spain and abroad.

Officers from the General Information Commissary, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court and the supervision of the Central Court of Instruction No3, conducted the operation, in collaboration with the Provincial Information Brigades of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tenerife, San Sebastián and Bilbao.

They initiated the investigation last December, when officers learned of the activity of an individual who was posting extremely serious and violent threats through social networks, and after investigating him, the specialists verified that the detainee was clearly obsessed with committing violent actions against Moroccan people and interests, especially against all those pro-Moroccan Sahrawis.

The detainee showed intense activity on social networks, managing numerous accounts, and had more than 20,000 followers, continuously publishing his own videos haranguing and justifying the commission of terrorist actions, even naming himself as the creator of the videos, and his actions were seen as a reason for his immediate arrest.

During the operation, carried out last Monday, the detainee’s home was searched, seizing numerous material, electronic devices, mobile phones, and documentation of great interest, which are being analysed by the investigators, with the detainee has been brought before the Central Court of Instruction No3 from where he was detained in prison, as reported by h50.es.