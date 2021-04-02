Urgent Appeal For British Man Missing in Spain

UK POLICE have issued an urgent appeal in Spain for help to find a missing British man.

Police in the UK are appealing to the Spanish public to help find a missing man, Edmund Rose from Headley, who they believe has travelled to the country.

32-year-old Edmund was last seen on March 25 and is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes and is of medium build.

He is described as “vulnerable” and his family are becoming extremely concerned for his welfare.

It is believed Edmund could have travelled to Spain after failing to return from France, and he may now be on the Costa del Sol or in the area of Malaga.

Police say Edmund drove to Spain in a distinctive Black Ford Ranger with ‘Harvey Landscapes’ on the back. The registration number of the vehicle is LE19 AFN.

Police are urging: “if he is with you or you believe his life is at immediate risk, call 999” in the UK or the 112 emergency services number in Spain.

If you have any information or could help police in the search, please contact Surrey Police immediately quoting the reference number PR/45210031680 or use their Live Chat at www.surrey.police.uk.

