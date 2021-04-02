Triple A Animal Shelter to Move to Temporary Plot

THE Triple A animal shelter has agreed a move to a temporary plot.

The news will see Marbella’s Triple A animal shelter move to a temporary plot.

According to Marbella council, the shelter has reached an agreement with the town hall to move to a nearby 7,000 square metre plot while works are carried out to their current facilities.

Councillor for Works, Diego Lopez, announced the news after holding a meeting with members of Triple A, accompanied by Health Advisor, Lisandro Vieytes.

He said: “We have been working for months to find the best provisional location and outlining every detail with the group, so that this home complies with all the guarantees.”

He added the land exceeds the current location by 3,000 square metres, “so they even improve the existing equipment.”

The politician said the new plot will offer offices, warehouses, a dining room, changing rooms and a staff room, as well as areas for vets.

There will also be space for kennels and cat flats, and another for quarantine and spaces for recreation.

Councillor Lopez said the works to the shelter will be completed soon. He added: “After the works, the shelter will become one of the most advanced, since it will be equipped with all the necessary improvements so that pets have a comfortable home until they find a new family.”

The news comes after volunteers at the Triple A animal sanctuary in Marbella were out in force collecting food and cleaning products for their cats and dogs at the Alcampo supermarket in La Cañada.

They were there from 10am to 9.30pm every day except Sunday until Wednesday March 3 raising funds for the animal shelter on the Costa del Sol.