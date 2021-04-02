‘Stop erosion’ plea to central government

Linda Hall

RECURRING PROBLEM: Action needed in Adra to halt erosion Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA wants the central government to take rapid action on the section of coast between La Caracola and Guainos.

This zone has been badly affected by the storms, heavy seas and gales of recent months and all parties on Adra council voted in favour of the proposal put forward at the last plenary meeting.

Erosion has been a recurring problem there, Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes pointed out, although the breakwaters built in 2015 in La Caracola and Guainos succeeded in halting the regression.

“Without these the beaches would have disappeared,” Cortes said.

“Taking action now is vital for the municipality and its coast.  It is also a question of aesthetics and, of course, the environment,” the mayor added.

“Above all this is important because the summer season is approaching and the local population and visitors deserve a coast that is well-tended and safe so  they can enjoy the good weather in idyllic surroundings.”


Cortes also announced that the town hall had also informed the province’s Coastal Service of the need to protect the coast in the town’s Levante area. This was particularly pressing between left bank of the River Adra and the Cauce Antiguo, the mayor said.

