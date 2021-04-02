SHOCK as police find little boy wandering the streets in his pyjamas in a Yorkshire town.

People were shocked as police found a little boy wandering alone through the streets of Goole in East Yorkshire. Police urgently worked to track down boy’s parents as the young boy had been discovered all on his own.

According to Humberside police the boy was found in the area of Boothferry and Pasture Road in East Yorkshire at around 2 pm in the afternoon of Thursday, April 1.

Police launched an urgent investigation and an appeal in order to search for the small boy’s parents. Fortunately, though police were said to be looking after the boy, and they confirmed that he was considered to be safe and well.

Luckily, the boy’s parents have been located and according to the MailOnline a spokesperson for the Humberside police confirmed that, ‘His parents have been located and the incident has been closed.’

Many people shared the police appeal in search of the young boy’s parents, and happily the boy’s mother was located. The mother and her young son were said to have been reunited and police were able to confirm that the ongoing safety of the boy would be insured as safeguarding checks would obviously be carried out.

Humberside police said earlier that, ‘We are very happy to report that the mother of the little boy found in Goole has been identified and they will be reunited shortly.

‘All the necessary welfare, health and safeguarding checks will be done to ensure everyone is safe and well.

‘Thank you for sharing our appeal – together we help keep people safe.’