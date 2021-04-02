Refurbishment Of The Byblos Hotel In Mijas Started This Week

REFURBISHMENT Work Started This Week On The Iconic Byblos Hotel In Mijas



Josele González, the Mayor of Mijas, announced that the town hall has granted the license for the redevelopment of the emblematic five-star Byblos luxury hotel – located on the Mijas Golf urbanization, in the heart of Spain’s Costa del Sol – with the new owners, Intriva capital, starting work this week on the refurbishment, expecting to open again in June 2022, with the old hotel having been closed for a decade.

The mayor inaugurated the start of the works, saying, “the recovery of this galactic hotel is great news for our town”, pointing that the establishment was “an icon and international benchmark of the hospitality industry, and a hallmark of the tourist quality of the Costa del Sol”.

Mr González also pointed out that the fact that the Byblos hotel was opening its doors again “will position our town worldwide and will also mean the tourist reactivation of the entire province and the creation of around two hundred direct jobs and as many indirect jobs, something fundamental in these complex times in which the tourism sector has been seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Luis Domínguez, the company’s head of investment management in Southern Spain stated, “our intention is to position this hotel at the level of the best hotels in the Costa del Sol”, following their partnership with Marugal Hotel Management, a leading luxury hotel management specialist, and a franchise deal with the international management company Hyatt Hotels Corporation, to become the first Hyatt brand hotel in the south of Spain, becoming a part of ‘The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’.

The hotel will have around 200 rooms, inside a 27,000m2 building, standing in a 50,000m2 plot of beautifully landscaped grounds, offering a wide range of facilities, including a high-quality gastronomic service, a wellness and spa centre, indoor and outdoor pools, a kids’ club, plus exceptional conference spaces for private and business meetings, as reported by malagahoy.es.