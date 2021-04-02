Post-fire recovery mission for Sierra Gador

Participants on a fact-finding mission to assist recovery after the fire Photo credit: Berja town hall

BERJA town hall and Almeria University recently held the first of their Citizens’ Science excursions.

This was their first opportunity for both institutions to present their Regenera Berja (Regenerate Berja) initiative for the recovery of Sierra Gador after last year’s fire.

Participants not only from Berja but also El Ejido and Vicar

received explanations beforehand on obtaining information and processing their observations on the iNaturalist website to provide an overall picture of the progress that vegetation and wildlife are making in the wake of the fire.

These findings will help biologists and botanists to assess the environment’s natural response to the disaster and assist them in developing a recovery plan.

The organisers of the Regenera Berja project are currently putting the finishing touches to a programme of activities over the coming months.  This includes collecting seeds in late spring and early summer, a nature walk in May and joint activities with the Almeria branch of the Sociedad Española de Ornitologia (Spanish Birdwatching Society).


