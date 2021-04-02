News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Dump setback THE region’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) annulled Crevillent’s 2013 rubbish collection contract with Abornasa, which was the only company to put in a bid. The ruling, formally acknowledged during the last council meeting, arrived days after the TSJ confirmed that the Crevillent plant could not be enlarged.

No change SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS town hall defended reclassifying land for building although it is prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain. The local Residents Association lamented that the local government, now controlled by the PSOE, should have authorised “without question” a decision by their Partido Popular predecessors.

No link AN Alicante teacher who died minutes after she was inoculated with the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccination was not affected by the blood clots often associated with the vaccine, the regional Health department announced. She died as the result of a heart attack, sources close to the case revealed.

Bun fight VALENCIAN COMMUNITY police are keeping close watch throughout Easter on open countryside and picnic spots where families and friends traditionally gather to eat the mona, similar to a hot cross bun in flavour but not appearance. The authorities want above all to prevent overcrowding and flouted anti-Covid regulations.

New number RESIDENTS wishing to contact Torrevieja’s Street Cleaning department should call between 9am and 1pm on their new number, 673 004 814, on Mondays and Wednesdays. The 966 70 23 90 number for householders requiring free collection of unwanted furniture or bulky items remains unchanged, the town hall said.

School days THE enrolment period for online admissions to the Valencian Community’s state primary schools lasts from May 25-June 2, with enrolment between July 1-16, and vacancies published

