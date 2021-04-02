Malaga Teacher Found Dead at Home in Dominican Republic

A MALAGA teacher has been found dead at his home in the Dominican Republic.

Julio Gonzalez-Ruiz, 50, was found in his apartment in Santo Domingo, after being assaulted.

His body was found in the apartment he had bought in a residential complex in the Los Alcarrizos district of Santo Domingo.

According to reports, the teacher had been assaulted, however no cash had been taken from his home, only his car.

Julio Gonzalez-Ruiz grew up in Malaga with his brother and his parents, who live in the Cruz del Humilladero district. He studied at the Santa Rosa de Lima Institute and studied Hispanic Philology at the University of Malaga (UMA). After a season in Israel, where he learned English, he returned to Malaga.

The news comes after the former head of Malaga’s Tourism Board, Ana Gomez, died aged 64.

The politician, who started her career in tourism at the Provincial Council, was twice manager of the Tourist Board at Malaga Provincial Council and was also a councillor at Malaga City Council.

Ana Gomez died last night in Madrid at the age of 64, prompting messages from the business and tourism sector.

Although she had been living in Malaga, Ana Gomez was born in Lucena in Cordoba and was an official at Malaga Provincial Council, where she became manager of the Tourist Board.

In the Junta de Andalucia, Ana Gomez was Vice Minister of Tourism, General Director of Tourism Development and Promotion, delegate of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism in Malaga and General Director of European Affairs and Foreign Cooperation. She was also manager of the Malaga Planning and Development Society (Sopde) and a councillor in Malaga.