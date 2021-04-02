Madrid President Covid Fears Following Coughing Fits

MADRID president Covid fears following two days of severe coughing fits

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, had to undergo several Covid-19 tests on Friday, April 2 at the Puerta de Hierro hospital after suffering for two days from severe coughing fits. According to sources from the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, the president has tested negative and has been administered medication to stop these coughing episodes.

She had been scheduled to attend an informal table of the Madrid PP with the mayor ahead of the 4M elections, but was forced to cancel her appearance at the last minute because of her illness. Sources from the presidency have now confirmed that she is feeling quite well and recuperating at home.

Ms Ayuso will need to be fighting fit as she heads into the all-important elections on May 4, where second vice president of the Spanish government, Pablo Iglasias is set to contest her presidency. Both candidates recently received a stern telling off by the electoral board for allegedly breaching article 50.2 of the electoral law by taking advantage of their current positions to forward their campaigns. Current regional president Ms Ayuso was reprimanded for asking people to vote for her candidacy during the question and answer segment of a March 15 press conference, and while no official sanctions will be issued, the board has warned her to “be more careful not to incur this excess” in the future.

Madrid meanwhile has announced that it will be suspending Covid vaccinations over Easter to give its staff a few days’ rest, while the remaining communities throughout Spain are preparing to take advantage of vaccine deliveries. Madrid later clarified that it would continue to vaccinate in the Zendal and the Wanda Metropolitano areas due to rising cases.