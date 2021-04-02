Google Maps to Show Eco-Friendly Routes in Countries Including Spain

GOOGLE MAPS are going to start showing eco-friendly routes in countries such as the UK and Spain.

Google Maps are to start using a range of factors to determine the most eco-friendly route for drivers.

They have announced that the app will start highlighting journeys that generate the lowest carbon footprint, using mostly road inclines and traffic data, in a commitment to tackle climate change.

Launching later this year in the US Google said the feature has “a global expansion on the way”, including in countries like Spain and the UK.

Once launched, a travellers journey will default to the most “eco-friendly” route unless the user decides to opt-out. If an alternative route is considerably quicker Google will let the user compare estimated emissions.

Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google said: “What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost trade-off.”

Google has said it uses emissions information based on testing different brands and types of cars as well as road types, drawing on insights from the US Government’s National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).

The road data they use takes into consideration inclines and slopes using its own Street View cars feature as well as satellite and aerial imagery.

“This is a great example of three trends coming together – the data, sustainability and consumer choice,” said Siddharth Pathak, a partner at consultancy firm Kearney.

"From Amsterdam to Jakarta, cities around the world have established low emission zones – areas that restrict polluting vehicles like certain diesel cars or cars with specific emissions stickers to help keep the air clean," Google said in a blog post. "To support these efforts, we're working on alerts to help drivers better understand when they'll be navigating through one of these zones." Source: BBC