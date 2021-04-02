Four New Countries Added To The UK’s ‘Mounting’ Red List As Travel Banned From Next Week

Four New Countries Added To The UK’s ‘Mounting’ Red List As Travel Banned From 9 April.

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh have added to the UK’s hotel quarantine list meaning anyone returning from there will need to isolate in a hotel. The measures will come into force from 9 April.

A statement from the Government said: “With over 30 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the additional restrictions will help to reduce the risk of new variants – such as those first identified in South Africa (SA) and Brazil – entering England.

“From 4 am on Friday 9 April, international visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

“Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights in the UK (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and they must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days.

“They will also be required to arrive into a designated port. No direct flight bans from these countries will be put in place, but passengers are advised to check their travel plans before departing for England. So far, surveillance has found that few cases of the SA variant have been identified as being imported from Europe, with most coming from other parts of the world.”

The news comes as it was reported foreign getaway destinations will be ranked under a traffic light system, with fewer restrictions tied to the places boasting the lowest coronavirus rates and high vaccination take-up.

Countries will be graded either green, amber or red, according to how well they are coping with the pandemic, it was claimed.

Hesitancy towards the vaccine across parts of mainland Europe may mean that favoured continental destinations among British holidaymakers are deemed more high-risk than the likes of the US and Israel, where vaccination rates are good.

Overseas holidays are currently banned due to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown measures, but Boris Johnson plans to make an announcement on Easter Monday about lifting restrictions in England.