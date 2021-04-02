FAMILY SAIL their 20ft boat into billionaire’s mega-vessel off the Spanish coast.

In a bid to see a Russian billionaire’s mega-vessel a family managed to sail their 20ft boat into the side of a £360 million mega yacht. The yacht which is owned by Russian industrialist Andrey Melnichenko, aged 48, was hit multiple times by the small boat. Melnichenko has a history of commissioning stylish new ships and is said to be worth $17.9 billion according to Forbes.

The multi-million-pound mega yacht had been moored off Spain’s coast in Galicia over the weekend and many families with access to small boats flocked to see the stunning yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sadly, though one family came into trouble after having set sail to see the enormous 469ft ‘Sailing Yacht A’. As a small boat approached the yacht the waves and wind became too much for the small ship’s captain, and sadly the boat was pushed against the hull of the mega yacht. This left many paint marks down the side of the yacht and the incident will have to be reported to the maritime authority by the yacht’s captain.

Footage of the incident which for many was hilarious but surely for the captain would have been mortifying, showed how the children on board the boat yelled in Spanish at the father as he tried to move away from the yacht.

The father fought frantically to start the backup petrol engine as he was seen to pull on the starter rope in an attempt to get away. The small boat was seen to repeatedly hit and drag along the hull of ‘Sailing Yacht A’.

There were not the only family to set sail to see the multi-million-pound ship though, as around 50 little boats had set sail in order to clap their eyes on the ship close-up. Luckily though the motor eventually started and the father was able to move his boat away from the yacht, but not before the mast had been involved in a collision with a launch door that was open on the side of the mega yacht’s hull.

As is required by maritime navigation rules the incident will be reported to the Maritime Captaincy of Vigo.