EMERGENCY services in Malaga have rescued a driver left trapped following a car accident.

According to reports, health workers and members of the Malaga fire department rescued a man trapped inside a car after it collided with a lamppost in Callejones del Perchel in Malaga.

Officials said the traffic accident, which took place just before 11.00 am, did not involve any other vehicles or pedestrians.

The occupants, one of them left unconscious after the accident, reportedly hit the windshield glass when not wearing their seat belts.

The person rescued after becoming trapped in the car a 37-year-old man, has been transferred to the Regional University Hospital of Malaga.

According to one publication, it is not yet known what caused the accident.

Members of the Local Police, health services and fire brigade attended the scene.

The news comes after a Marbella crash, which took place between a motorcycle and a car, has left a 28-year-old man dead.

According to reports, the accident saw the two vehicles involved in the collision catch light after the crash took place at kilometre 174 of the A-7.

According to the Andalusia 112 Emergency service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Administration Public and Interior of the Board, a 28-year-old young man died yesterday at around 8.30 pm after a traffic accident between a motorcycle and a car on the A-7 highway as it passes through Marbella.

Members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and fire services from Marbella and San Pedro travelled to the scene.

According to sources, the accident took place after a female motorist entered the road in San Pedro at junction 174 and drove in the wrong direction and collided with the driver.