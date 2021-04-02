Diputacion lifeline for Almeria province

MUNICIPALITIES adjoining a disused Marble Waste Treatment Plant will not have to pay to seal and landscape the site.

Almeria’s provincial council, the Diputacion, together with private enterprise, will cover the €4.3 million cost instead of the town halls of Albox, Macael, Olula, Cantoria, Fines and Purchena.

Public Works councillor Oscar Liria explained last week that the financial burden was lifted thanks to the Diputacion’s negotiations with the president of the Rio Almanzora Landfills Consortium, Antonio Martinez Pascual.

The Diputacion and the Consortium have agreed to pay respective amounts of €2.529 million and €1.755 million between them over the next three years, Liria revealed.

“We are continuing to assist town halls to improve the environment, a legacy that they bequeath to coming generations,” Liria declared.

“Thanks to the agreement we reached, these municipalities can now use their budgets to guarantee basic services, create employment opportunities to halt depopulation and fight Covid-19,” the Public Works councillor said.

As Liria’s comment made clear, the Diputacion is constantly aware of the threat of depopulation and the need to introduce strategies that can help to combat the drift away from small inland municipalities.

It is doing so via the national Plan for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA) which is overseen by the Diputacion, investment in roadworks, infrastructure and services improves quality of life for residents, while also providing employment.

Visiting three Almanzora towns recently Matilde Diaz, the provincial councillor who is responsible for the PFEA, stressed that the Plan is one of the Diputacion’s most important resources for maintaining and creating employment in the interior.

The Diputacion spent €550,000 on modernising various streets and improving infrastructure and spaces used by the public in Cantoria, Arboles and Purchena, Diaz pointed out. Equally important, this had provided more than 5,000 days of work in the three municipalities, she added.

In the Alpujarra, the Diputacion spent another €500,000 on improvements for Ragol, Beires, Bentarique, Illar and Laujar de Andarax, while ensuring 5,500 days of work.

Benadux and Gador came in for infrastructure upgrades that cost the Diputacion €300,000 but provided another 2,800 days of work.

“In the present situation marked by the coronavirus crisis, these PFEA investments are more relevant than ever,” Diaz declared during her recent visits to the towns in question.

