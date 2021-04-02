Cricket Resort In Spain’s Almeria Awarded Two Major Accolades

THE Desert Springs cricket resort in Spain’s Almeria has been awarded two major accolades

Europe’s only international award-winning resort with its own bespoke Cricket Ground and Academy, the Desert Springs in Almeria in southern Spain, has been awarded two further accolades to boost its prestige – venue accreditation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host official One Day International (ODI) and T20I matches.

The luxury family-friendly resort opened its renowned eighteen wicket Cricket Ground in 2018, while the Desert Springs Cricket Academy was founded back in 2013. Cricket España is responsible for promoting the game throughout Spain, and in supporting the resort’s application has now ensured that it can host a range of official international tournaments in the future. The organisation also aims to promote cricket to younger Spaniards and non-Spanish residents.

John Howden, CEO & General Secretary of Cricket España, said:

“In recent years Cricket España and Desert Springs Resort have worked closely together to develop and grow the game domestically in Spain, and on the International stage.

Everything a cricket team requires is provided for at Desert Springs world-class facilities.”

Sales and Marketing manager for Desert Springs, Simon Coaker, said that receiving ICC accreditation, which is necessary for hosting both ODI and T20I Internationals, has always been an ambition.

“Desert Springs has had a long-held vision to host international cricket and the ICC accreditation is a great reward for the resort’s commitment and endeavour. In conjunction with the ICC and Cricket España we look forward to working together to attract high level international cricket to Spain and to help boost what is already a growing sport in this part of the world.”

“Desert Springs Resort provides both First Class Counties and ICC Nations with an alternative option to that of having to incur the expense of travelling long haul to the UAE or further to escape Europe’s winter in search of a warm-weather climate to both compete in officially recognised matches and complete their training camps on a world-class grass ground with the leading academy facilities in continental Europe.”