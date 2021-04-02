Contract To Develop First Phase Of Dry Port of Antequera Is Awarded

Contract Worth €34.6m To Develop The First Phase Of The Dry Port of Antequera Is Awarded To UTE Guamar-Rofez



The Junta de Andalucía has awarded UTE Guamar-Rofez, the €34,697,493 (VAT included) contract to carry out the urbanization works of the first phase of the Antequera Logistics Area, in Puerto Seco de Antequera, which will have a total investment of €46.4m, as the result of public-private collaboration in the project, with work due to commence in May, with a completion period of 20 months attached.

Around 1500 jobs are expected to be created by this work in Antequera, which was passed by the Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, through the Public Agency of Ports of Andalusia (APPA), with another 2,500 jobs linked to the incoming companies who will make use of the completed project and its facilities.

An area of 102 hectares will initially be developed, expanding up to 330 hectares in due course, which will eventually house the largest multimodal logistics facility in the south of Spain, created with the aim of responding to the demand for large logistics land in the south of the country, as well as to meet the needs of companies that want to locate their logistics distribution centres in this strategic communications hub, generating an environment of specialized facilities and services suitable for their development.

The Antequera Logistics Area is configured as an intermodal node of the trans-European network, in a perfect location where four railway lines converge, the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors, and two high-speed lines, with the LAV Córdoba-Antequera-Málaga and LAV Sevilla-Antequera-Granada.

This project is part of the Andalucían Logistics Network, made up of eleven logistics nodes, seven ports, and four inland, perfectly integrated and interconnected with the most important consumption centres in Spain and central Europe, by promoting intermodality as a strategy for sustainable transport, and which will contribute to structuring Andalucía and guarantee the output of Andalucían products, as reported by malagahoy.es.