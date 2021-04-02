British Man Falls To His Death At Popular Mallorca Beauty Spot

BRITISH Man Falls To His Death At A Popular Mallorca Beauty Spot In The North Of The Island



A 56-year-old British man died in Mallorca on Thursday 1, after falling from a viewpoint in Es Colomer – a popular tourist beauty spot – 150ft onto the rocks below.

The local Fire Brigade, and the Guardia Civil police force, from Alcudia and Inca, were mobilised to the location at just before 3pm local time, with the Guardi Civil police rescue helicopter also being launched, due to the virtually impossible to enter rocky terrain where the man had fallen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Locals have reported that the man was British and lived locally in the town of Pollensa, about three miles from where the tragedy occurred.

An official police investigation has been opened to determine the facts surrounding the man’s tragic death, and they are believed to have interviewed at least one eyewitness who saw a man climbing over the security railing at the edge of the drop, and throwing himself off, as reported by majorcadailybulletin.com and thesun.co.uk.

The Es Colomer viewpoint in Formentor, on the northern tip of the popular Spanish holiday destination in the Balearic islands, is visited by 1000s of tourists every year due to its spectacular views.

This terrible incident comes just days after a 14-year-old girl went missing on Mallorca, on March 23, but turned up safe and well, three days later, on March 26.