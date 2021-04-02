AstraZeneca ‘Working Tirelessly’ To Speed Up Vaccine Delivery To Spain

ASTRAZENECA is ‘working tirelessly’ to speed up production and delivery of the Covid vaccine to Spain

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has told the Spanish Ministry of Health that it is actively working on ways to speed up the production of the Covid jab “that will help to reduce the arrival time.” Spain today received a new batch of 1,056,500 vaccines while AstraZeneca insisted it is working “tirelessly” with top-level scientists, governments and institutions to guarantee access to the coronavirus jab in a “broad, equitable and non-profit manner.”

The Spanish Minister for Health, Carolina Darias, along with the director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and the president of AstraZeneca Spain all turned out to receive the much-anticipated new batch of vaccines, which were immediately disseminated around the country.

AstraZeneca president Rick R Suraz added that “what is really important now is to have as many vaccines as possible and to continue with the vaccination campaigns in the different countries to put an end to this unprecedented pandemic.” To this end, he reiterated that the drug company is “working tirelessly and hand in hand with the authorities”.

Meanwhile, the head of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has penned a letter to the president of the European Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, which also appeals to the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee, to ask for a “global approach” to find a solution to the current Covid vaccine shortage.

In his open letter, Mr Puig said that “as we have learned during this difficult year in which Europe has managed to rise to the challenge with an ambitious recovery plan, a global pandemic requires a global response. And that implies a universal vaccination. In this sense, patents cannot be an obstacle to the only way out of this pandemic: universal and rapid vaccination.”