Andalucia Becomes First Community in Spain to Have Specialised Helicopter

ANDALUCIA becomes the first autonomous community in Spain to have a specialised helicopter designed for emergency care in adverse conditions.

Jesús Aguirre, the Andalusian Regional Minister of Health and Families presented the new fleet of 061 helicopters for Andalucia’s health emergencies at the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Cordoba. This means Andalucia has become the first autonomous community in Spain have a specialised helicopter, able to be flown in adverse conditions.

Residents in Andalucia will be to make the most of the AW139 helicopter model, which is specially designed to operate in adverse conditions such as high temperatures and at high altitudes. It also provides an astonishing cruising speed which allows emergency services to quickly transfer patients and get to any emergency in the fastest time possible.

The Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) will be up to use this model of helicopter which has been added into the contract for the helicopter fleet of the 061 aerial health emergency teams. This is a first in the country.

Four high-speed A109S/SP light helicopters are also used as part of the fleet and they will be crucial for carrying out operations throughout Andalucia due to the size of the autonomous community.

The EPS bases are located throughout the community and are located strategically in the Isla de la Cartuja (Seville), Jerez Hospital (Cadiz), Cordoba Airport, Baza Hospital (Granada), Plan Infoca Centre and Forest Defence Centre-Brica (Malaga).

Throughout 2021 the 061 aerial health emergency teams were activated a staggering 1,477 times and have saved many people’s lives.