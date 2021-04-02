Albox in Spain’s Almeria fights for equality for transgender people.

Not only has the Department of Youth, Gender and Social Inclusion Policies of Albox in Almeria taken to Facebook to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility but they have also announced their plans for raising awareness against discrimination against transgender people.

The State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals (FELGTB) published survey results in March 2019 which shockingly showed that psychological abuse or physical threats were rife in 2018. The study revealed that 42 per cent of trans people that had taken part in the survey had been affected by abuse during 2018.

The Department has now set out to raise awareness of the current issues. They are going to raise the awareness of students at local high schools and the Gender Policies area is going to give a series of talks to the city’s young people.

The talks will be by specialist René R. Clares, who is a psychologist specialising in LGTBI issues. René has spent time specifically fighting for the recognition and rights of trans people.

According to the Department of Youth, Gender and Social Inclusion Policies of Albox René is a, “LGTBI+ activist” who “currently works as a psychologist applying homophobia, lesphobia, biphobia, transphobia and interphobia prevention programmes in residential care resources and educational centres”

Andalucia is working towards improving LGBTI policies and Rocío Ruiz, The Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation recently highlighted during a speech that Andalucia is progressing with policies that are a “qualitative and quantitative leap” forwards.

She went on to explain how the “Government it is carrying out a policy of verifiable facts so that the rights of this group, recognized in the laws passed by this House, are not just written in pretty words on paper, but are a reality. “