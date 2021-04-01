THE WORLD’S first COVID 19 vaccine for animals has now been created by Russia.

According to Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, clinical trials of the new coronavirus vaccine for animals named Carnivac-Cov began last year in October. The clinical trials involved both wild and domestic animals and included dogs, foxes, cats and mink along with other animals.

The vaccine is said to provide animals with immunity for six months, but scientists will continue to monitor the effectiveness. According to the regulator’s deputy head Konstantin Savenkov, this vaccine is the “world’s first and only product for preventing COVID-19 in animals”.

Savenkov spoke of how the vaccine is considered to be harmless but also very effective. Savenkov explained that, “The results of the trials allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and highly immunogenic as all the vaccinated animals developed antibodies to the coronavirus in 100% of cases. ”

It is hoped that the vaccine could start mass production in April and according to the watchdog the vaccine may be able to prevent mutations from occurring in animals.

In February South Korea launched COVID tests for pet cats and dogs, but this was only set to be used if an animal showed symptoms of the virus.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government in February explained that in the South Korean capital pet cats and dogs will need to be tested for COVID-19 if they begin to show symptoms and have been near infected humans.

The news of the Coronavirus animal tests came only weeks after the first animal-related COVID-19 case was reported in the country.

So far there have been limited cases of domestic pets been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, but it is certainly something worth preventing if possible.