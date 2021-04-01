Umbrete, Sevilla Blaze Sees One Man Rescued By Fire Brigade

Umbrete, Sevilla Blaze Sees One Man Rescued By Fire Brigade
Umbrete, Sevilla Blaze Sees One Man Rescued By Fire Brigade. CREDIT: Bomberos (file pic)

UMBRETE, Sevilla House Fire Sees One Man Having To Be Rescued By Fire Brigade

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, today, Thursday, April 1, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Sevilla Provincial Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, to an incident in Umbrete, in the province of Sevilla.

A call was received at around 6.30am in the morning from a neighbour reporting witnessing smoke coming from a property on Calle Jaén, in the municipality of Umbrete, where a fire had broken out, and that one person was trapped inside still, with two others having escaped of their own accord.

All the emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire and proceeded to tackle the blaze, which had, according to a firefighter source from the Sanlúcar la Mayor Park Fire Brigade, started in the living room on the ground floor, but one person was trapped on the upper floor and suffering from the rising smoke, who had to be rescued, while the fire was quickly and successfully extinguished.

Three people had to be treated for the effect of smoke inhalation, two of whom had to eventually be transferred by ambulance to the hospital, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.


