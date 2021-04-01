Two Arrested In Gijon For Demanding ‘Ransom’ For Mobile Phone

TWO arrested in Gijon for stealing a mobile phone and demanding a ‘ransom’ for it

The National Police in Gijon have arrested two men, aged 52 and 49, for stealing a high-end mobile phone from a shop and then demanding a ransom payment for its safe return. The theft occurred on Wednesday morning, March 31 on Calle Fuente del Real. The victim of the crime, who was working in the store at the time, told officers she nipped next door to place an order, and when she returned to the shop, discovered a man trying to force the cash register. When he was disturbed, the thief fled, but not before grabbing the €1,400 mobile phone that had been left on the counter. Local officers patrolling the streets gave chase but the thief somehow managed to evade capture.

The shop worker immediately told her boss what had happened, and they called the stolen phone. Incredibly, the thief answered, and agreed to give the phone back but only if a ransom was paid. He refused to specify the amount f the ransom, instead telling them he would give the amount when they met at a children’s playground on Calle Saavedra.

The victim contacted the police, who set up surveillance at the park. The thief had arranged for a friend to collect the ransom for him in exchange for a commission, and both were arrested at the scene. According to police sources, both the men have long criminal records for theft and robbery with violence.