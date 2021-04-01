Tourism looks inland

ATTRACTIVE SCENERY: Raco de Sant Bonaventura near Alcoy Photo credit: Turismo Alicante Interior

WITH Costa Blanca hotels resigned to a 35 per cent Easter occupation, inland rural areas looked forward to an influx.

Indira Amaya, who is president of Alicante’s Association of Interior Tourism and also manager of an Alcoy hotel, was predicting a “very good” Easter as the holidays got underway.

Bookings were so buoyant, Amaya told the provincial press, that many establishments had to hang out the “No vacancies” sign for the long weekend between Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday.

Alicante province’s 200 rural hotels were likely to fill their combined 2,500 capacity, she said beforehand.

“This has been a shot in the arm for the sector after all the difficulties confronting us in recent months,” the association president declared.

She attributed the encouraging bookings to the nationwide travel restrictions that have boundaries between all other regions.


“This has made people look inland for the holiday.  And we are in a context where, fearing Covid infection, they want to avoid crowds,” Amaya said.

“They have looked for quiet places with attractive scenery, interesting activities and a very good gastronomic offer.”

