Ten-year-old Torrevieja grievance

VALENCIA’S Anti-Fraud Agency is investigating a complaint centring on asphalting the Torrevieja road where the mayor’s parents live.

According to the anonymous accusation, the street in Lago Sol is affected by protection afforded to the Torrevieja and La Mata national park as well as the Coastal Law.

The street was surfaced in 2011 as part of an agreement with a company contracted to repave Torrevieja streets. The project was carried out by a cousin of the local mayor, Eduardo Dolon, and a councillor’s nephew who were also awarded other assignments.

According to the local Spanish media, Torrevieja Town Hall failed to reply to the Anti-Fraud Agency’s request for documentation regarding the Lago Sol question in September 2020, prompting a warning that the municipality could face a fine of up to €400,000 for non-compliance.

Local government sources downplayed the complaint and announced that there was no record of a request for the documentation, which has now been provided.

The same source quoted in the media pointed out that the issue goes back 11 years and that other sections of Lago Sol’s roads were asphalted at the same time as the street where Dolon’s parents live.

The complaint was an attempt to distress the mayor’s family, they added.

