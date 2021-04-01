Tajo-Segura uncertainty

Tajo-Segura uncertainty
TAJO-SEGURA WATER: Vital for southern Alicante Photo credit: Agroinformacion

THE regional government’s Consell, equivalent to a Cabinet, rejected the central government’s plans to restrict the arrival of Tajo-Segura water.

The Ministry of the Environment intends to reduce the monthly water transfer to southern Alicante from 38 cubic hectometres to 27.

At the last meeting of the National Water Council (CNS), held recently online, the Generalitat’s Environment department voted against the report which the Ministry has quoted to justify the cutback.

Voting is due to continue online over the coming week, but the outcome is still uncertain.

The southern Alicante growers who depend on the Tajo-Segura water for their crops will also vote  against the reduction, while the Ministry as well as Castilla-La Mancha’s regional government are in favour.

