Spray paint destruction

Linda Hall
DEFACED: Vandals spray-painted vestiges of ancient city Photo credit: Crevillent town hall

VANDALS have spray-painted the Peña Negra archaeological remains in Crevillent.

The town hall has reported the defacement to the Policia Local as well as the Generalitat’s Department of Education, Culture and Sport,  Crevillent’s Culture councillor Jesus Ruiz announced.

“We are asking the local population to help us in ensuring that these vandals feel the full weight of the law to prevent a repetition of this damage to our cultural heritage,” Ruiz declared.

Peña Negra was once Herna, the most ancient city in the south-east and Levante area, whose Eighth Century BC Phoenician remains can still be visited.

