Spain wants to see greater investment across the whole of Africa

By
John Smith
-
0
Prime Minister Sánchez with President Akufo-Addo
Prime Minister Sánchez with President Akufo-Addo

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has unveiled his Africa Focus 2023 plan in Madrid saying he wants to see Spain expand its sphere of influence across the continent.

Confirming that there were no significant colonial links, he emphasised the fact that the continent is literally a few kilometres away from the Iberian Peninsula and that Spain already had strong diplomatic and economic links with many North African States.

He will be travelling to visit Angola and Senegal during the second week of April and believes that now is the time for Spanish companies to invest in Africa.

In addition, Sánchez wants to work more closely with African partners to discourage the number of economic migrants travelling to Spain via North Africa.

In response, the Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited the Spanish business community to consider Ghana as the investment destination of choice in West Africa.

He said the country had, over the years, carved a niche for itself as the most peaceful and investment-friendly nation in the sub-region.


