Spain Top Their World Cup Group After Kosovo Win

SPAIN Top Their World Cup Qualifying Group B After Kosovo Win



Spain played out a convincing 3-1 win over Kosovo in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Group B qualifying match in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla, on Wednesday evening (March 31), even with their enigmatic captain, Sergio Ramos, suffering an injury that will keep him out now for some time it is thought, a win that places Luis Enrique’s side at the top of the group.

The only blip for a Spanish team that is hoping to regain its position as one of world football’s top teams was an error by goalkeeper Unai Simon, in the 70th minute, that cost his team a goal when they were coasting to victory at 2-0, Simon losing the ball after rushing out of his box and Besar Halimi pounced to score from distance.

Spain dominated possession throughout the match, and took a well-deserved lead in the 34th minute through 22-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder, Dani Olmo, with a delicate chip, to add to his winner against Georgia in their last game, before Manchester City striker, Ferran Torres, fed by the highly influential 18-year-old midfielder, Pedri, reminiscent of a young Andres Iniesta, fired in the second goal two minutes later.

Kosovo pulled a goal back after Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Simon’s error, but Gerard Moreno was on hand with a fine header five minutes later, to restore Spain’s two-goal lead, with coach Luis Enrique telling reporters after the match, “I’m very happy with what I saw on the pitch today, we played a great game and our victory was never in doubt”.

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Koke, told reporters after the match, “We were ruthless in front of goal today but we need to keep on working because there’s a lot of room to improve”.