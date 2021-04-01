Ronda: Arrest Made in Commercial Area Robbery

A MAN has been arrested after a robbery in a commercial area in Ronda.

The National Police have arrested a Spanish 38-year-old man after the robbery of a commercial area in Ronda.

The man had attempted to steal numerous items from a local supermarket when the security guard caught him red-handed crawling in an area of the establishment where there were no surveillance cameras present.

According to a National Police Statement on Thursday, the man arrested has also been charged with a similar crime that was committed the previous day.

After midnight on Saturday, March 27, a surprised security guard of a commercial establishment notified the Intelligent Command, Communication and Control Centre (Cimacc-091) of a man crawling through the area after closing time.

The 091 Room immediately sent police officers to the area and, in collaboration with the local police and the security guard, established a device to locate the intruder.

Agents who were searching the exterior of the area saw a man throwing a bag into the road from the roof of the establishment. They immediately arrested him for the alleged robbery with force.

Five backpacks were seized in the arrest, with the bags containing items stolen from inside the premises which came to a value of €518 (£440.87).

Due to the crime and the physical appearance of the accused, agents believe he is also guilty of a similar crime the previous day.

