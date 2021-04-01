Reduced mobility

THE Social Services Department of Andratx Council has gratefully received the sum of €2,000 from the “la Caixa” Foundation through CaixaBank to be used to purchase orthopaedic cranes to assist the lifting of dependent people with reduced mobility in the municipality.

Second postponement

HOSPITALITY workers who were expecting to receive a pay increase of 3.5 per cent which was originally due to be paid on April 1 2020 and then postponed for a year have now been disappointed to learn of a further two-month postponement.

More supplies

A COMBINATION of the influx of German tourists and the delays caused by the Suez Canal blockage has meant that shops, hotels and other outlets in Mallorca need additional supplies and although there is now plenty on the mainland, space on ferries is fully booked.

Car parks

THERE continues to be long-term problems with resident parking in Palma and it has now been revealed by the municipal organisation looking after 13 car parks that there is a waiting list of 2,699 people although in May the Juan Gris car park will reopen.

Rubbish strike

AN indefinite strike which affects the collection of urban solid waste in Alcudia and sa Pobla continues after the workers union and the two councils were unable to reach an agreement on Tuesday March 30 so only the minimum of removal is being undertaken by the 70 strikers.

In isolation

ALTHOUGH the vast majority of German tourists arriving in Mallorca were found to be negative for Covid-19, a very small number tested positive and according to Mallorca Zeitung are now isolating at the Melia Palma Bay Hotel and will be restricted to their rooms whilst in quarantine.