Police Arrest Organiser of Marbella Party Where DJ was Killed

POLICE have arrested the organiser of the Marbella party where a DJ was killed by a stray bullet.

Officers from the National Police have arrested the organiser of the party where a DJ was killed in Marbella.

According to reports, police have arrested the woman who allegedly organised the party. The Spanish national has been charged with crimes of omission of duty.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The two other men arrested in connection with the DJ’s death, a man thought to have fired the shot and another man charged with being an accessory, have appeared in court.

According to police, both men were intending to leave the country before their arrest.

The Provincial Police Station confirmed it had arrested a 30-year-old German man on suspicion of killing the DJ, as well as of omission of the duty of assistance and illegal possession of weapons.

The arrest took place in Malaga, while officers also arrested another 28-year-old German man on suspicion of hiding the crime.

The news comes after officers investigating the Marbella shooting which left a DJ dead say they believe the stray bullet which killed him travelled through a wall.

Specialists from the National Police Corps studied the trajectories of the bullets and reportedly found the shots had been fired in a room adjacent to the area of ​​the house where the victim was, who had his back to a wall, with a table in front of him where he had the equipment to tap music and the rest of the audience in front of him.

The say the shot came out from the firearm, bounced off the ceiling of the room, went through a wall and hit the victim’s neck.

The 40-year-old man who was working as a DJ at an illegal party in Marbella, died on Sunday night, March 28, after he was hit in the neck by a stray bullet.

He was believed to have been playing music at a party which was being held at a luxury villa on the Guadalmina Baja Urbanisation when he was hit by the bullet.

He was found by the National Police in the villa, but the partygoers were nowhere to be seen.

According to national Spanish press, there were three shots heard, one of which hit the DJ.