PHB Supplies – Hair, beauty and wellbeing one-stop shop that delivers!

PHB Supplies is thriving on the Costa Blanca, offering a full and complete range of haircare, beauty and aesthetics products delivered to your door.



THE beauty wholesale and distribution company, owned and managed by Paul Green, has established itself as a leading one-stop shop in the supply of hair, nail and beauty products to a large range of salons, professionals and individuals from Benidorm to Cartagena and everywhere in between.

And while PHB Supplies will deliver directly to your door, there is the added advantage of being able to visit the shop at your leisure.

“Our aim at PHB is to supply the best range of products at competitive prices to all of our customers; salons, professionals and new and existing individuals, no request is too big or small.

“We pride ourselves on offering a first-class service that goes over and above the norm when it comes to customer service and satisfaction,” said PHB, whose staff have 10-plus years’ experience in hairdressing, beauty, and supplying customers.

And it’s not just about offering an incredible range of products, PHB offers a more hands-on service and will visit new and existing clients to “assist, recommend and help create ideas and visions for the future”.

PHB provides the full hair, nails, beauty, waxing, head-to-toe service, and promotions and offers are constantly changing and being updated.

You can find out more by visiting the company’s website: www.phbsupplies.com, check out their Facebook page phbsupplies or give them a call on 865 757 136/711 003 899.

PHB Supplies

4 Calle Mar Jonico

Local 6, La Marina Urb

San Fulgencio 03177

email:phbsupplies@gmail.com