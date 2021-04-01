Property-owners with second homes in Alicante province are applying for damage certificates as an excuse to enter the region.

Belen Sanchez, vice-president of the province’s College of Property Administrators (Coafa) revealed that members had received more than 800 requests for phony certificates from owners, principally from Madrid, looking for a way round the anti-Covid travel restrictions.

“We have refused categorically,” Sanchez told the Spanish media.

Even in the event of genuine damage, there was usually no need for an owner to travel, as problems could be dealt with by the Property Administrator or the Property Owners’ association, the Coafa vice-president said.

