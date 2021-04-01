More protection for gender violence victims

Linda Hall
More protection for gender violence victims
COOPERATION: Rojales town hall now belongs to nationwide pact to protect gender violence victims Photo credit: Rojales town hall

ROJALES town hall signed up online to the nationwide cooperation pact with the police to protect gender violence victims.

Equality councillor and deputy mayor Inmaculada Chazarra explained that the Guardia Civil and Policia Local will collaborate on ensuring that court orders safeguarding victims through the VioGen (Gender Violence) system are carried out.

“This is a great day,” Chazarra said. “We have gone a step further in eradicating gender violence.  There is still a long way to go but the pact will help to put an end to this blight on society.”

