ROJALES town hall signed up online to the nationwide cooperation pact with the police to protect gender violence victims.

Equality councillor and deputy mayor Inmaculada Chazarra explained that the Guardia Civil and Policia Local will collaborate on ensuring that court orders safeguarding victims through the VioGen (Gender Violence) system are carried out.

“This is a great day,” Chazarra said. “We have gone a step further in eradicating gender violence. There is still a long way to go but the pact will help to put an end to this blight on society.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More protection for gender violence victims.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.