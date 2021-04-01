Medic reveals most bizarre A&E moments – from snake bites and paper cuts to flatulence.

A DOCTOR in Accident and Emergency at San Pedro Hospital in La Rioja has shared some of the strangest consultations on Twitter, ranging from snake bites and flatulence to pimples and paper cuts.

Emergency doctor Julio Armas said the reasons why people visit emergency departments are varied, and in most cases justified.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



But on occasions, doctors are left baffled as to why someone would seek urgent care for matters which aren’t always emergencies.

“Today a resident asked me: what is the rarest reason for consultation that you have had in the emergency room? I begin: a 23-year-old man who comes at 3 am because he noticed that one had a testicle at a different height than the other and he wanted both to be the same,” the medic wrote on Twitter.

Armas told of another case: “A 56-year-old man who was in a field and was bitten by a snake. He picked it up and put it in a bag. He arrived at triage and left it on the table”.

And in a further strange moment: “A 30-year-old woman who wanted us to operate on her thighs at 4 am because they were rubbing against each other and it was bothering her a lot.”

Other cases include a woman who “cut her finger with a piece of paper”, while another patient had “flatulence which smelled very bad” and was concerned it “was not normal”.

The doctor’s tweet has received more than 300 comments, attracting more anecdotes and amazement at some of the things doctors and nurses see in the emergency room.

Hoy me preguntaba una residente: ¿cuál es el motivo de consulta más raro que habéis tenido en urgencias?

Empiezo yo: varón de 23a que acude a las 3:00am porque notaba que un tenía un testículo a diferente altura que el otro y el quería que ambos estuviesen iguales.

Y vosotros? — Julio Armas Castro (@julymed08) March 28, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Medic reveals most bizarre A&E moments – from snake bites and paper cuts to flatulence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.