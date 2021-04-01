Malaga Police Hand out More Than 16,500 Fines in First Three Months of Year

THE Malaga Local Police have handed out more than 16,500 fines in the first three months of the year.

According to police, the gave out the fines to those who failed to comply with Covid restrictions put in place, including using a mask, being out of the house at night, and entering Malaga province.

Police say they gave out 16,618 fines, with 10,055 for non-compliance with mask laws, with March seeing 4,4561 fines for masks.

In March, the weekend of the 27 and 28 saw the most fines, with 548 handed out over the two days, including 396 on Saturday and 152 on Sunday.

Police also handed out 3,809 fines for those found out of the house at night, with March showing the highest number of fines with 1,859.

However, the month showed the lowest number of complaints for those who broke laws surrounding moving between provinces, with 217 in March and 2,754 in the first three months of the year.

The news comes after it was announced that French tourists arriving in Spain by road will now require a negative PCR test

In a tightening of border restrictions, the Spanish Government has announced that passengers travelling to Spain by land will have to show proof of a negative PCR or equivalent test carried out within 72 hours of entry. Up until now, only tourists arriving from France via air or sea required a negative Covid test.

Travellers over the age of six arriving from the risk-areas in France (as outlined by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) will have to produce a negative PCR, a TMA test (Transcription Mediated Amplification) or “other tests based on equivalent molecular techniques”, as specified on the Ministry of Health’s official website, such as the LAMP test.

The exceptions to the new regulations include road transport professionals, cross-border workers and residents in border areas within a radius of 30 kilometres.

The Spanish Government has confirmed that these new measures will remain in place until “the end of the health crisis situation caused by Covid is declared” and has warned that travellers flouting the rules will face fines of between €3,000 and €600,000.